Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band earns D1 superior award at NSBA state competition

KEARNEY — The Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band earned a superior, the highest award possible, during the Nebraska State Band Masters Association Marching Contest at Kearney High School on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Lexington High School Band Director Chad Scharff said it was great to have the marching band at full strength with all of their members during the competition. He said it was the best performance of the show the band has put on this year.
Scharff said the directors and the band have been constantly tweaking the visuals of the show to help certain sections. He said during the introduction there was not much movement, so they rotated the circles the band started in for more flair.
The band has had four major performances of the show and Scharff said each time the color guard did something different to help add even more visuals to the show.
Scharff said a band mom, Stephanie Ringenberg, put together the angel wings the guard donned at the end of the show to help tell the story of the show in a new way.
The Lexington marching band concludes a successful season, having earned a superior rating, earning second place overall and first in Class A at the Elkhorn Sounds of Excellence Marching Invitational on Oct. 9.
With Elkhorn being their first competition, and half of the band never playing in competition before due to COVID-19’s shutdown of any 2020 performances, Scharff said the emotions were high in the band and they played without much dynamic contrast.
However, the band went to work the following week at practice to hammer out the finer details of the show and to play more dynamically, contrasting the low parts of the show with the high parts.
The next weekend the band took part in the Lincoln Public School Marching Band Invitational, where they also earned a superior rating.
Scharff said the directors took the judges’ comments and implement more changes to the final performance at state. He said they had great “buy in,” from the students.
He said his message to the band before the state competition was not to attempt to play a perfect show, but to play clean show, the way they had every morning in practice.
Schaff said he thinks the success the band had this year started over the summer when band directors Alex and Emily Woodside worked on leadership training with some of the students.
He said this leadership carried over to band camp in August and from day one, the band had “one vision and one goal,” in mind. He said the band came to work every day and never stopped growing as a group.
Scharff also said they were fortunate that Mother Nature was kind and there was only one day the band was able to practice outside in the morning.
Looking forward, Schaff said the planned installation of synthetic turf at the high school football field would be a game changer for the band. All of their competitions take place on turf fields and marching on turf is much different than marching on natural grass. For the band to be able to practice on turf, prior to competition, would be a major benefit.
The band’s show this year was the four moment, “Dante.” The show was described by the band directors as notably thematic and darker than past shows they have performed. To contribute visually, the auxiliary percussion members and color guard wore black cloaks complete with a hood.
The show included four movements, part one was the “Prologue,” and featured a flute solo. Part two is titled, “Inferno,” The music in this section as called, “driving,” by the directors.
Part three was, “Purgatorio,” which carried the tones of a funeral dirge. It is described as, “contemplative,” by the show’s publisher. The directors said this movement was the most difficult.
The last movement is titled, “Escape/Paradiso,” To visually compliment the band, the color guard threw off their black cloaks, picking up white flags in the appearance of angels. The surprise at the end for the audience was playing of the Christian Doxology by the band.