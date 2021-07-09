 Skip to main content
Price’s Rentals at Johnson Lake holds ribbon cutting after a year of business
Price’s Rentals at Johnson Lake holds ribbon cutting after a year of business

Drew Price, joined by family and members of the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce, cuts the ribbon to celebrate one year of providing rental service at the lake on Saturday, June 26.

 C-H photo • Pat Tysdal

JOHNSON LAKE — One of the latest additions to Johnson Lake held a ribbon cutting after a year and a month of providing rentals to visitors.

Price’s Rentals opened in 2020 and is located at #6 Lakeview Acres. They offer rental of bicycles, kayaks, paddle boards, jet skis, boats, event space, party buses, lake houses and offer indoor axe throwing.

For the fishing crowd, Price’s also has live bait, including minnows, leeches, worms and suckers.

Their ribbon cutting was held on Saturday, June 26, with members of the Johnson Lake Chamber joining in.

They are open on Monday and Tuesday by appointment, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

They can be contacted at 402-690-1418.

