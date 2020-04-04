Prescribed burns, what are their benefits, how are they done?

LEXINGTON — If you wondered what the dirty brown smoke plume in the air to the southeast of Lexington around high noon Wednesday, it was a prescribed burn south of the river in a corn field. These types of burns are common place this time of year, but what are the actual benefits of burning the land?
According to Department of Agriculture, “prescribed burning is a management tool widely used by foresters, parks departments, range and wildlife managers, ranchers and other landowners to manage excessive natural fuels under very specific and safe conditions.”
“Farmers and ranchers can capitalize on this by applying fire treatments in pasture lands to limit the expansion of invasive species and woody encroachment. This eliminates competition for desired vegetation, such as tall grass prairie, that is used as forage for livestock,” according to the National Farmers Union.
Field burning is commonly used to clear the land of existing crop residue as well as kill weeds and weed seeds. Burning is less expensive than using herbicides or tillage, but the smoke and other fire related components make it less than popular around residential housing.
Most agencies recommend field burning in February through late March.
Fire has been a natural part of the native prairie for a far longer time period than it has not. Ecosystems have deepened on periodic fires to help rejuvenate growth and ensure long-term survival.
“The human nature tendency to suppress fire allows invasive plants (weeds) to out-compete our native grasses and flowers, therefore reducing plant and animal diversity,” according to Tall Grass Restoration.
“The plants in the field have to be at the right stage of growth or the fire won’t do them any good. Wind direction can make the burn easier or harder, and temperature and soil moisture also play a role. There may only be a few hours out of the whole year when conditions are right for a burn,” according to a Harvest Public Media article.
“An essential first step is checking the weather – if conditions are wrong, the fire can easily get out of control. A burn boss should have the training and experience to know when a burn would be unsafe,” the article continued.
Even if conditions are right, the edges of the field are still mowed short, watered down, or plowed up before the burn to leave a strip of ground that won’t burn easily: a fireline. On the inside of this strip, the burn crew will carefully burn the edges of the field to expand the unburnable area. The firelines need to be wide enough and clear enough that the flames on the inside aren’t able to burn their way across. In the end, fires can’t really be controlled – only contained, the Harvest Media article stated.
Field burnings are subject to several different variables and these all must be within acceptable parameters to conduct the burning.
If conditions are too windy, the fire will spread too fast, if there is no wind, and then the fire can be unpredictable. The dew point also plays a role, if it’s too low the field will burn out of control, but if it’s too high, the field may not burn at all.
The National Weather Service offers tips for conducting a safe burn.
1. The weather can play a pivotal role in whether your burn is successful or not. Light winds in the morning can become strong in the afternoon at the blink of an eye. We can tell you if that is likely to happen on the day you would like to burn and we can help you find a safer day if necessary
2. Contact Local Authorities. By calling the authorities first you ensure that your burn is legal and that it is not taxing resources unnecessarily. The local sheriff and your local fire department do not want to field calls about your burn and have them turn into a false alarm. In addition, you may have to obtain a burning permit.
3. Talk to Your Neighbors. Let them know your plans, as a matter of safety and courtesy.
4. Establish Firebreaks. Create firebreaks by raking or plowing around the area that you would like to burn. Keep that area free of vegetation and wide enough to protect what you don't want damaged outside the burn area.
5. Ready Water and Equipment. Have a reliable water source available. Line up your hand tools such as rakes and shovels in advance and have them readily available for all participants.
6. Plan Before Burning.
Begin with the areas that pose the greatest threat of becoming difficult to control. By beginning here, your fire is at its smallest size when it enters the highest fuel loads.
Always try and burn into the wind, this slows the rate of spread and makes the fire easier to control
7. Control the Fire!
Stay with the fire at all times. You may be liable for damage caused by your fire.
Have plenty of helpers on hand. More people helping = more control
Keep debris piles small. Large piles generate enough heat to damage nearby trees, power lines, and structures
Do not hesitate to call 911 if the fire gets out of hand. The longer you wait, the bigger the fire will be when help does arrive!
When finished, ensure that the fire is completely out. Numerous fires break out each year when smoldering areas are left behind. Make sure that your fire is out cold.
