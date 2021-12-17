Powerful storm system delivers wide range of weather, from tornadoes to snow squalls, across central Nebraska

He noted any drivers on I-80 going from Grand Island to North Platte on Wednesday afternoon would have ran into a surprising number of different weather events.

The snow squall warning issued later in the afternoon was due to the sudden onset of the snow and the, “shock and surprise,” it might have caused to motorists to be in rain one minute and blowing snow the next, Thies said.

In yet another bizarre case, the NWS Hastings recorded more tornadoes during the month of December than in May this year.

Two survey teams were still out covering territory on Thursday but Thies said they had found the track of two confirmed tornadoes that caused EF-1 damage, winds would have been around 86-110 mph.

One of the tracks started northwest of Hastings and proceeded northeast toward Doniphan, another track started north of Harvard and ended near Aurora.

The NWS damage survey found tracks of seven different tornadoes, five rated EF-1 and two EF-0, over a six county area.