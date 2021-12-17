Powerful storm system delivers wide range of weather, from tornadoes to snow squalls, across central Nebraska

LEXINGTON — It may have felt like the local area experienced every season back-to-back on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and in a way it’s true. A powerful storm system moved quickly through the area and produced tornadoes to the east and snowsqualls to the west.
In a snapshot of the full gamut of weather experienced, the National Weather Service – Hastings warning area cataloged the following:
- 1 Tornado Watch
- 11 Tornado Warnings
- 5 Severe T-Storm Warnings
- 1 High Wind Warning
- 1 Dust Storm Warning, NWS Hastings first
- 1 Blowing Dust Warning, NWS Hastings first
- 1 Red Flag Warning
- 1 Snow Squall Warning, NWS Hastings first
- 8 Wildfire Alerts
- 118 Local Storm Reports
Looking locally, Lexington recorded a high temperature of 66 degrees at 1 p.m. but by 5 p.m., the temperature was 32 degrees; a drop of 34 degrees over a period of four hours, according to NWS Hastings Meteorologist Jordan Thies.
Put another way, Lexington was on the edge of a severe warned thunderstorm at 1:15 p.m. and enduring a snow squall at 4:35 p.m., a dramatic change over a three hour period.
Thies said the dust storm warning, blowing dust warning and snow squall warnings are new products and Wednesday was the first time in station history they have been issued. He noted the difference between a dust storm and blowing dust warning is the duration in which they last.
He noted any drivers on I-80 going from Grand Island to North Platte on Wednesday afternoon would have ran into a surprising number of different weather events.
The snow squall warning issued later in the afternoon was due to the sudden onset of the snow and the, “shock and surprise,” it might have caused to motorists to be in rain one minute and blowing snow the next, Thies said.
In yet another bizarre case, the NWS Hastings recorded more tornadoes during the month of December than in May this year.
Two survey teams were still out covering territory on Thursday but Thies said they had found the track of two confirmed tornadoes that caused EF-1 damage, winds would have been around 86-110 mph.
One of the tracks started northwest of Hastings and proceeded northeast toward Doniphan, another track started north of Harvard and ended near Aurora.
The NWS damage survey found tracks of seven different tornadoes, five rated EF-1 and two EF-0, over a six county area.
December tornadoes are rare, but not unheard of, as tornadoes can occur any time of year when the environment is right. The last time tornadoes occurred in the NWS Hastings area in December was the 2016 Christmas tornadoes.
Storms first formed in the NWS Hastings area around 12:55 p.m. and severe storm warnings were issued almost immediately. The line of storms raced northwest at 60-85 mph. According to Thies, by 3 p.m. the severe thunderstorms had completely cleared the area.
He said storms formed farther east than anticipated, this was due to the strength of the storm system, it was able to compensate for the not-so conductive environment over central Nebraska.
NWS Hastings also had to briefly provide backup from the NWS Omaha/Valley Nebraska station while they sheltered for 10-15 minutes as a severe warned storm with a tornadic circulation approached the office.
Thies said covering for another NWS station is something they practice throughout the year, to ensure the transition is seamless.
The storm system was caused by a strong low pressure system that ejected out over the Rocky Mountains over Nebraska and strengthened rapidly.
The Cornhusker state wasn’t the only one impacted, 11 other states had reports of severe weather. Preliminary numbers provided by the Storm Predication Center show 23 tornado reports, 534 wind reports and 20 hail reports.
A total of 577 severe weather reports were submitted on Wednesday.