Power outage affects 687 Lexington residents on Monday morning

LEXINGTON — A power outage due to a mechanical issue affected over 600 Lexington residents during the early morning of Monday, Nov. 9.
Nebraska Public Power District Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten said 687 Lexington customers lost power at 6:18 a.m. due to a mechanical issue. While there were thunderstorms in the region, Otten wasn’t certain if lightning was the cause.
NPPD crews worked on scene for a little over two hours to restore power.
By 8:40 a.m., Otten said power had been fully restored in Lexington.
