Popular musicians to headline at Williamsburg United Methodist Church this Sunday

OVERTON — If you like listening to Christian radio, you’re going to love hearing Dave Mendyk and Mark Beam make music in person. The duo will present a One Sunday musical program at Williamsburg United Methodist Church on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Mendyk, also known as Super Dave on the karaoke circuit, could always sing. After being ‘born again’ he had a reason to sing God’s praises. The United Methodist Church provided him a choir with which to sing, lay speaking and other musical opportunities.

He became a member of Pastor Venedith Vargas’s fan club in 2006 and met Mark Beam as a fellow member of the Holdrege United Methodist Church. Currently a Hastings resident, Mendyk sings with the Hastings Chorus of the Plains. The music he shares is gleaned from Christian Radio and is anointed to touch your heart.

Beam grew up in the Sandhills north of Lake McConaughy and has always loved keyboards. He says since he sings like a hoarse horse, it's good that God granted him the talent to play the keyboard. He plays primarily by ear, but says audiences believe it sounds better when he uses his fingers.

A comedian at heart, Beam says his musical accompaniment for Mendyk is almost (but not quite) worth sitting through his atrocious one-liners.