Popular musicians to headline at Williamsburg United Methodist Church this Sunday

OVERTON — If you like listening to Christian radio, you’re going to love hearing Dave Mendyk and Mark Beam make music in person. The duo will present a One Sunday musical program at Williamsburg United Methodist Church on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m.
Mendyk, also known as Super Dave on the karaoke circuit, could always sing. After being ‘born again’ he had a reason to sing God’s praises. The United Methodist Church provided him a choir with which to sing, lay speaking and other musical opportunities.
He became a member of Pastor Venedith Vargas’s fan club in 2006 and met Mark Beam as a fellow member of the Holdrege United Methodist Church. Currently a Hastings resident, Mendyk sings with the Hastings Chorus of the Plains. The music he shares is gleaned from Christian Radio and is anointed to touch your heart.
Beam grew up in the Sandhills north of Lake McConaughy and has always loved keyboards. He says since he sings like a hoarse horse, it's good that God granted him the talent to play the keyboard. He plays primarily by ear, but says audiences believe it sounds better when he uses his fingers.
A comedian at heart, Beam says his musical accompaniment for Mendyk is almost (but not quite) worth sitting through his atrocious one-liners.
“Williamsburg looks forward to hosting Dave and Mark,” outreach chair Linda Crandall said. “We hope lots of people will enjoy a beautiful autumn drive to the country and a lively program of fun and Christian music.”
Refreshments will be served after the program.
For additional information, contact Pastor Venedith Vargas 308-352-8086.
The church is located at 74656 J Road. From Elm Creek, take Hwy 183 south to 747 Road, turn west to J Road, turn south one-half mile to the church. From Overton, take G Road toward Loomis to 747 Road, turn east to J Road, turn south one-half mile to the church.