Poor road conditions lead to pickup entering the ditch east of Lexington
Poor road conditions lead to pickup entering the ditch east of Lexington

  • Updated
LEXINGTON — Poor road conditions led to a pickup entering the ditch and rolling on its side east of Lexington during the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 1.

At 3:57 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Road 437, north of the intersection with Road 753 for the report of a single vehicle accident.

On scene, a dark green pickup was laying on its driver’s side in the west ditch of Road 437. A muddy set of tire track showed were the pickup had left the road.

The poor and muddy conditions of the gravel roads were caused by the first snowfall of the season, with drizzle continuing throughout Monday.

The driver was checked by staff with Priority Medical Transport as a precaution and not transported to the hospital.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was in charge of investigating the accident.

