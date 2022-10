LEXINGTON — Plum Creek Market Place is taking donations throughout the holiday seasons to benefit a local food pantry.

The items that can be donated include canned goods, boxed goods, paper goods, holiday food items and other non-perishables. The items can be dropped in the purple donation box near the checkout exit.

The donations will be given to the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington.

Plum Creek Market Place is happy to help support the community during this holiday season.