Plum Creek Market Place taking donations to help community during holiday season

LEXINGTON — Plum Creek Market Place is taking donations throughout the holiday season to benefit a local food pantry.
The items that can be donated include canned goods, boxed goods, paper goods, holiday food items and other non-perishables. The items can be dropped in the purple donation box near the checkout exit.
Plum Creek Market Place is happy to help support the community during this holiday season.
