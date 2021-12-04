 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plum Creek Market Place taking donations to help community during holiday season
0 comments
top story

Plum Creek Market Place taking donations to help community during holiday season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_0636.JPG
C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — Plum Creek Market Place is taking donations throughout the holiday season to benefit a local food pantry.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The items that can be donated include canned goods, boxed goods, paper goods, holiday food items and other non-perishables. The items can be dropped in the purple donation box near the checkout exit.

Plum Creek Market Place is happy to help support the community during this holiday season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics