Plum Creek Care Center raises questions about City of Lexington purchasing Avamere facility

LEXINGTON — Questions were raised by Plum Creek Care Center about the City of Lexington purchasing the Avamere facility during the city council meeting on Tuesday, June 28.

On June 1, Avamere at Lexington announced its permanent closure and that the community would be closed by July 31. At the time, the property had been purchased by a limited liability company from Roswell, N.M.

Later, on June 15, the City of Lexington announced it would be purchasing the facility from the New Mexico LLC, no later than Aug. 1. “This closing will impact the community by displacing the senior residents currently living in the facility and eliminating approximately 40 jobs,” City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said in a press release.

“The City intends to lease the facility to a local non-profit corporation that will be formed to operate a senior assisted living community beginning Aug. 1, 2022. This structure will allow the facility to become self-sustainable moving forward, with local input, local care, and local control,” the release stated.

During the city council’s discussion of the purchase agreement and closing documents for the Avamere property, Keith Sladky, Vice President of Operations with Lantis Enterprises expressed questions.

It was noted the Lantis family has owned Plum Creek Care Center for nearly 40 years.

Sladky said the city purchasing the Avamere property gets them involved in a private industry and competes with Plum Creek Care Center.

“I feel the city purchasing a business to directly compete with our business is probably unprecedented,” Sladky said.

He said he feels that the city’s purchase could put a damper how Plum Creek Care Center operates, Sladky also noted due to the COVID-19 outbreak they had sustained some losses and saw their costs increase.

Sladky asked if Plum Creek Care Center can no longer operate, if the city would purchase the facility as well.

When Sladky was expressing concern about Plum Creek Care Center being at a competitive disadvantage, Mayor John Fagot said the facility will not be tax exempt.

Fagot continued saying, “The city is more or less acting as a banker and we will be putting this in play with a board at first, not run by any of us (city council) here. Then we will have to see where we go from there.”

One possible outcome is the city acting as a bridge so the facility could return to the ownership of a private business, Fagot said. He also noted the Avamere facility was built with assisted living use in mind and it would be hard to change it over to something else.

“It is not our intention to do anything to hinder your operations or compete any differently than how they have co-existed for years,” Fagot said to Sladky.

Fagot also said the council discussed if Plum Creek Care Center is in a redevelopment area and there are things they need to do to improve the facility or make it more vital, the city has economic development funds or redevelopment funds the center could use.

“We want to stress, that absolutely if there is something we can do to help you improve your facility, don’t hesitate to contact us,” Fagot said.

Sladky said he would take the city’s comments back to the Lantis family.

After the discussion, the city council approved the purchase of the Avamare property for $1,200,000.00, with the closing date to be held on or before Aug. 1.

The next item on the agenda was a development agreement between the City of Lexington and Dawson County.

Per the agreement, the city would take over the Dawson County Road Department building on the corner of W. 8th and Ontario St., while the county would take over a 10 acre tract near E. Prospect Road and Road 434 so they can build a new road building.

After agreeing on the exact wording of the contract, the Dawson County commissioners had approved the agreement during their meeting Friday. The city council in turned approved it, as well.

When asked what the city intends for the property, Fagot said they will tear down the building and find a best use for the space in the future.

The council then discussed if they would concur with the acceptance of a low bid for the St. Ann’s Parish Center Community Development Block grant project.

Pepplitsch noted the city is acting as a conduit for the funds which will be passed to a non-profit.

St. Ann’s Parish Center, the former St. Ann’s High School, is planned to be improved, with updates to the gym, bathrooms and basic structural improvements to the roof and doors.

The council approved the low bid of $452,000 from Lacy Construction Company of Grand Island.

A resolution for allocating levy authority to the Lexington Airport Authority was also presented. Pepplitsch said the request was $162,000.00, an increase from past requests as the airports operating costs have risen. The council approved the resolution.

The council sat as a board of equalization to consider assessments related to property maintenance abatement fees.

There were three properties in question, one of 15th St. with $500 in mowing costs, 7st St. with $205 in mowing costs and 12th St., with $170 in mowing costs.

The council approved a levy and assessment against the properties, a special tax to pay for the city’s costs.

The council also approved a Walmart liquor license manager application for Christel Armstrong.

The council then entered executive session at 5:50 p.m. to discuss real estate negotiations.