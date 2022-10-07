Planning Commission forwards subdivision and rezone applications to city council

LEXINGTON — The Planning Commission forwarded a subdivision and rezone application to the Lexington city council with their approval during their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The subdivision application comes by Stewart Properties, LLC, owned by Bill Stewart, for the property located at 2701 North Adams St. The new subdivision would be known as the W.A.S Second Subdivision.

Development Services Director Bill Brecks said that Stewart wants to subdivide the property into three lots. Lot 1 would contain most of the parcel that includes Spring Creek running through it. Lot 2 would be a small portion on the northeast side and Lot 3 would be abutting the ground the house is on.

Brecks said it is Stewarts intention to sell Lot 1 once it is subdivided, he added that the agreement with Stewart is a standard agreement for rural subdivisions.

The Planning Commission voted to forward the agreement with their approval to the city council.

The next item was a rezone application for Lot 2 of the W.A.S Second Subdivision from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Single Family residential.

Brecks said the purpose of the rezone is to further split Lot 2 from Lot 1, which is to be sold. He said that at the moment Stewart has no near-future plans for the ground.

Brecks noted that the whole area near the parcel is zoned as R-1. The Planning Commission forwarded the rezone application to the city council with their approval.

A public hearing to consider a subdivision application from the Community Development Agency of Lexington for a replat of Block 1 of the Beans Second Subdivision was tabled until the next meeting.

During the roundtable discussion, Brecks said the group would meet in November and items they might get to consider were a potential annexation and more subdivision applications.