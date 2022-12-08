Planning Commission forwards senior housing project to city council

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Planning Commission forwarded a redevelopment plan, to add more senior houses to the community, to the city council during their meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The Vintage Rows Redevelopment project’s aim is to construct 35 residential dwelling units, a club house and other amenities. There will be 35 housing units built, 28 of the units will be restricted for seniors and seven will be sold at market rate.

Lexington City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said there would be outdoor areas to help promote senior activity and socialization.

The area in question is along the west side of Liberty Dr., west of Lexington Regional Health Center and Plum Creek Medical Group.

Construction on the Project is anticipated to commence in the spring of 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2024.

The Redeveloper estimates that the total project costs shall be approximately $8,620,298. The TIF-eligible expenditures included in these costs are anticipated to exceed $515,000, and at least $304,000 will be identified in more detail.

Pepplitsch said this is phase one of an overall project to redevelop the area, there could be 175 units, senior and market rate, in the area if everything is built.

By offering senior housing, Pepplitsch said this can free up other homes in the community that have more space and bedrooms for other families. He said they are trying to meet senior’s needs and tie the housing to expansion of health care opportunities in the area.

In conjunction with the senior housing project, the Planning Commission reviewed the proposed Wycoff Addition, the undeveloped area west of Liberty Dr.

Pepplitsch said this property had been purchased from the Wycoff family by the City of Lexington in the past. The city and Lexington Regional Health Center are working on a joint subdivision in the area.

The Planning Commission approved the addition and its annexation into the corporate limits; these will go before the city council. The new ground added will extend west to the edge of The Crossing property.

Another addition the Planning Commission reviewed was the Northwest Trail Addition.

Pepplitsch said this is a 75 foot track of land north of 20th St. that was formerly an irrigation ditch. The city had purchased it and now intends to bring it into the corporate limits for a pedestrian trail and city utilities.

Both the addition and its annexation were forwarded to the city council with the commission’s approval.

The next item was consideration of the Wesleyan Addition second replat. This is a tract of land south of Prospect Road on the southeast side of Lexington.

Per the replat, there will be four different lots in the area; Lot 4 includes the solar array, while the city is working on a land swap agreement with Dawson County for Lot 1 so they can construct a new Roads Department building.

The commission approved of the replat of the addition.

The last agenda item was to consider rezoning four lots in the South Lexington First Subdivision from R-3 High Density Residential to C-3 Highway Commercial.

This subdivision is south of Cattlemen’s Dr., west of Plum Creek Parkway, the Dawson County Opportunity Center, etc.

The Auto Haus Second Subdivision, on the corner of Cattleman’s Dr. and Plum Creek Parkway, is currently under development and is zoned as C-3. The change would zone the abutting four lots to the west in the Lexington First Subdivision to C-3 as well.

The planning commission approved of the zoning change.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said in the future the commission could be seeing proposed residential developments north of Cherokee St. and work in the O’Donnell Addition.