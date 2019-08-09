Planning Commission forwards Methodist church child care center to city council

LEXINGTON — In an effort to help alleviate the lack of child care options in the community, the First United Methodist Church is one step closer to hosting a child care facility inside the church located at 201 E. 8th St.
Development Services Director Bill Brecks said the FUMC would like a permit to operate a daycare in the church and there is a draft permit line up, which is consistent with other daycare permits approved in the past. Brecks said the daycare would fit the future land use.
The FUMC would have to comply with the regulations of the fire marshal and Department of Health and Human Services before they open the center. The church has already been in contact with both entities, Brecks said.
Kurt McBride, a member of the FUMC church council spoke before the commission saying the church saw the need for child care in the community and it fits what the church wants to do. He said the entire basement level would be used for the center.
The FUMC would not operate this child care center, but provide the space. The center itself will be run by Learning Adventures Child Care Center, owned by Casey Madsen. Learning Adventures currently runs a child care center in the Methodist Church in Gothenburg.
Madsen’s assistant director, Haleigh Rangel, would be the director of the child care center in the FUMC in Lexington.
McBride said this center won’t address the whole need for child care in Lexington, but it is a start to helping it.
At the moment there are over 700 children who would not have access to child care in Lexington due to lack of providers.
If the center opens it will be the only child care center in Lexington, all other providers are in-home. The center will be licensed for around 50 to 60 children, according to Madsen.
There were few questions from the Planning Commission and the permit was forwarded to the city council for final approval. The final approval for the permit will take place Aug. 13 during the city council meeting.
The other item on the commissions agenda was the 104 acre tract of land north of Lexington the city purchased back in May.
Brecks said the plan is to subdivide the land to clean up the legal description and make annexation easier. City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said in effect it is creating, “one big lot.”
Terry Jorgensen, a member of the public, asked what would be done about floodwater in the field. Pepplitsch answered and said they haven’t addressed any of those issues yet and there will be a lot of engineering which will be done to the lot.
“Right now we are making it an easily described piece of real estate,” Pepplitsch said about the lot, “We will address the other issues later on.”
The commission approved the final plat for the 104 acre lot.
The next item of business was the formal annexation of the lot, Brecks said there are no utilities there yet, but they wanted to bring the area into the city limits.
Pepplitsch said there was, “No undue hardship to have it in the cooperate limits.”
The annexation was approved by the Planning Commission members.
During the roundtable discussion Brecks and Pepplistsch said at the next meeting there might be a conditional use permit for an auto repair shop at 119 W. Pacific St.
The permit was originally on the agenda, but was postponed after the applicant, Javier Ramirez Zamora, was unable to attend the meeting.
