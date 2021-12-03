Planning Commission forwards approval of subdivision to allow Fat Dogs to add diesel pumps

LEXINGTON — The Planning Commission forwarded their approval of a subdivision plan, that will allow Fat Dogs to add high volume diesel pumps, to the Lexington city council during their meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The application was presented by Wilkinson Development, Inc., of North Platte, for the Wilkinson Addition.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch told the Planning Commission the property in question is to the south of the current Fat Dogs location, where the Gable View Inn use to be before it was demolished.

The new subdivision would merge two different lots, Development Services Director Bill Brecks said, the area is currently zoned C3 and no changes are necessary. He said there was no public comment about the subdivision.

A representative from Wilkinson Development said they plan to add a fuel station for high volume diesel pumps, which will be a part of the Fat Dogs location.

The Planning Commission voted to forward the subdivision to the city council with their approval.

During the roundtable discussion it was noted Wilkinson Development will likely be seeking tax increment financing (TIF) for a future project.