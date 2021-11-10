 Skip to main content
Planning Commission forwards approval of rezone for Northwest Ninth Addition
Planning Commission forwards approval of rezone for Northwest Ninth Addition

The Northwest Ninth Addition will consist of 16 residential lots and is located along 20th St. and Airport Road, north of the Lexington Field House. The lots are situated around Prescott Circle.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — The effort to bring more housing to Lexington is continuing, the Lexington Planning Commission forwarded their approval to rezone the Northwest Ninth Addition during their meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The Lexington city council had approved the final plat of the addition at their last meeting.

Development Services Director Bill Brecks presented the rezone of the addition from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Single-Family Residential. He noted there was no public input and no questions about the proposed rezone.

The Planning Commission made a motion to recommend approval of the rezone and forward the application to the city council for final approval.

During the roundtable discussion, Brecks said at the December meeting the commission will be presented with a development agreement to consider

