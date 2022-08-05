Planning Commission forwards approval of 30 unit apartment plan to city council

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington Planning Commission forwarded their approval for a three 30 unit apartment development plan to the city council during their meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The proposal was presented by R. Perry Construction, Inc., who plan to construct an apartment complex consisting of three, 30 unit, apartment buildings on the six acre property to the west of the Bob’s True Value and north of Prospect Road.

There would be a total of 90 units, a clubhouse and pool facilities constructed in this first phase of the project, according to the redevelopment plan. Some of the units will include one, two or three bedroom apartments, City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said.

The plan shows the area being accessed by extensions from Plum Creek Parkway to the east and Adams St. from the west.

Pepplitsch said Perry Construction has future phases planned for the area if the units are purchased.

He noted the business has been active in the Sioux City and Wakefield areas, constructing workforce housing.

The type of housing is targeting the Tyson Foods workforce and other people who want to live in that area of the community, Pepplitsch said. Their vicinity would allow for walking distance to several stores.

The total cost for the first phase of the project is $14,013,373.00 and Perry Construction is requesting $2,901,000.00 in tax increment financing (TIF) from the city.

“Lexington is starved for housing,” Pepplitsch said, he noted that units around the community are being sold as fast as they are built.

Pepplitsch said their study in 2013 showed that 900 housing units would need to be added to the community by 2030, to date around 600 have been added. He said an additional 90 units would be another step in the right direction.

The planning commission forwarded their approval for the development plan to the city council, if it is approved, it returns to the Community Development Agency, who will create a formal resolution.

The Planning Commission also considered a blight and substandard study for the proposed redevelopment area six.

The study overviews redevelopment area six in Lexington, roughly the area north of Highway 30, west to Airport Road, south of 13th St. and tracing west along Liberty Dr. and Erie St. It leaves out the Eagle Run Apartment area.

The report indicates that 41 of the existing structures in the area are over 40 years old, many being built prior to 1982. The water and sanitary sewer mains and lines are aging and constructed of outmoded material, many were put in place in the 1970s.

Pepplitsch said that part of the area in the redevelopment plan is not within the corporate limits of the city and will need to be added in the future.

The plats in the area are “archaic” Pepplitsch said and much of the area is vacant and undeveloped, there are also storm and water drainage issues in the area. Any who recall the local flooding in July 2019 will remember the amount of standing water in this area.

With the area declared blight and substandard, the next steps will be a general redevelopment plan for the space, Pepplitsch said.

The Planning Commission approved a resolution that recommends the city council declare the area blighted and substandard. The resolution will now go to the city council for their concurrence.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch noted there will likely be the general plan for redevelopment area six to consider at a future meeting, as well as subdivisions, replats and redevelopment plan amendments.