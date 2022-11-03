Planning Commission approves changes to subdivision

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Planning Commission reviewed a proposed replat of Block 1 in the Beans Second Subdivision during their meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The subdivision in question is south of Cattlemans Dr., west of the Auto Haus Second Subdivision and north of Prospect Road.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch appeared representing both the Lexington Community Development Agency and R. Perry Construction.

Earlier, Block 2 in Beans Second Subdivision had been sold to R. Perry Construction to allow for the building of three 30 unit apartment buildings. There would be a total of 90 units, a clubhouse and pool facilities.

The proposed Cutler Dr. will run through Block 1, from the Auto Haus Second Subdivision, where development will be occurring in 2023 and 2024, Pepplitsch said Cutler Dr. would connect to the proposed extension of Madison St., which in turn would run south to the proposed Pioneer Dr.

Pepplitsch said this replat will be sufficient for the division of the land and help prepare it for future development.

The last agenda item was to consider the proposed general redevelopment plan for Redevelopment Area Six.

The redevelopment area is roughly the area north of Highway 30, west to Airport Road, south of 13th St. and tracing west along Liberty Dr. and Erie St. It leaves out the Eagle Run Apartment area.

“The Redevelopment Area, located north of Highway 30, equals an estimated 76.2 acres and contains single-family, commercial and public properties as well as undeveloped tracts of land. Approximately 56.6 acres or 74 percent of the Area is outside the Corporate Limits of Lexington, approximately 15.3 acres or 20.1 percent of the Area consists of public properties,” according to the plan.

The Planning Commission was told this was a general plan to address the help the space needs for future development. This will open future steps for private investment. The future zoning for the area will include R3, multi-family; R1, single family and C1, commercial spaces.

Pepplitsch said the Planning Commission had previously seen and approved the blight and substandard study of the area. Due to changes by the state legislature, there has to be a separate process for the development plan.

Like the blight study, it was approved by CDA; go to the Planning Commission for their recommendation, going to the city council for their decision, before returning to the CDA a final time for their approval.

The Planning Commission voted to forward the resolution to the city council with their approval.

During the roundtable discussion, it was noted the commission will get a look at a new subdivision north of Patriot Dr., which will likely bring new property into the city limits.

There will also be future discussions for 35 units of senior housing to the west of Lexington Regional Health Center that will be based on the “age-in-place,” concept.