Pickup strikes light pole after sliding off slick road

LEXINGTON — Southbound traffic on Plum Creek Parkway was impeded for a short time during the morning of Friday, Dec. 30 after a pickup slid off of the roadway and struck a light pole.

At 10:11 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Medical Transport were dispatched to Plum Creek Parkway near Goodwill due to the report of a vehicle striking a pole and then fell across the roadway.

On scene, a red Nissan Titan pickup had come to rest in a field west of Plum Creek Parkway with damage to the rear of the cab on the driver’s side.

Captain Paul Schwarz with the Lexington Police Department said the Nissan had lost control on the roadway, slid off and hit the light pole.

Southbound traffic was stopped and diverted while Lexington police officers removed the light pole from the roadway. Normal traffic flow resumed shortly after.

The driver of the pickup truck was inspected on scene by members of the LVFD and Priority Medical Transport. Their injuries, if any, were not disclosed on scene.

The Lexington Police Department was assisted by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office on scene.