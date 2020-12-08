Pickup’s mechanical failure likely cause of minor grass fire near Darr

DARR — A broken drive shaft is the likely culprit of a minor grass fire which occurred east of Darr on Tuesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 4:04 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched due to a minor grass fire, which was reported just west of Road 428 on Highway 30, which is east of Darr.
On scene, several locals were trying to contain the fire with coats and shovels.
LVFD arrived on scene with a grass rig and several firefighters, later followed by a tanker truck. The fire was quickly suppressed and firefighters followed up on the remaining hotspots.
The likely cause of the fire was a broken drive shaft of a pickup which was still along the side of Highway 30 when the firefighters arrived.
Conditions have been extremely dry, with the National Weather Service Hastings warning of near-critical fire weather today, a Red Flag Warning had been issued yesterday. The ongoing drought makes the danger for fires even greater.
