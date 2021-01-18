Pickup running stoplight causes collision during Tyson shift change, one transported to the hospital

LEXINGTON — During Tyson’s Monday afternoon shift change, a pickup ran a stoplight on Plum Creek Parkway and collided with a car, which sent its driver to the hospital.

At 3:01 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 18, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Plum Creek Parkway and Cattleman’s Drive, due to the report of a two vehicle accident, with one driver injured.

On scene, a Honda Civic, with damage to its left rear passenger side, had come to rest off of the roadway, near the entrance to Tyson’s parking lot. A white Chevrolet pickup, with light front end damage, had pulled over on the side of Plum Creek Parkway.

Lexington Police Officer Kareem McDougall said the Chevy pickup had been northbound on the highway, when it ran the stop light and subsequently struck the Honda, with was eastbound to Tyson, in the middle to the intersection.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center with undisclosed injuries, seatbelts were in use and airbags did deploy.

The Chevy driver was uninjured and cited for running a stop light.