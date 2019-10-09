LEXINGTON — A utility pickup was destroyed as the result of a fire north of Lexington on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 1:35 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a field near the intersection of Road 761 and 432 north of Lexington.
By the time the LVFD arrived on scene the engine compartment and cab were completely engulfed by flames, something under compressed air was breached by the heat, letting off a loud bang.
The LVFD brought Engine 31, Pumper 41 and eight firefighters, Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein had arrived on scene separately and was monitoring the situation.
It took the firefighters around 15 minutes to fully extinguish the flames and ensure the situation was safe. The LVFD was able to contain the fire to the cab and engine compartment.
Holbein said the driver had been driving down the road when smoke started coming through the dashboard. The driver initially pulled off onto Road 761, but moved it into the field as the smoke increased.
There were no injuries due to the fire and the pickup was deemed to be a total loss, although some of the equipment in the back of the pickup had been saved.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.