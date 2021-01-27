Phase Two of the statewide COVID awareness campaign to focus on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA — The Do Right, Right Now COVID-19 campaign, which kicked off mid-November of last year, has launched its second phase. The unified campaign began in Douglas County and expanded statewide to encourage Nebraskans to take precautions to help protect themselves and their community from the virus. The goal for this new phase is to educate the public about the COVID-19 vaccine and its availability, while encouraging continued preventative measures.

Vaccination will play a critical role in protecting Nebraskans against COVID-19 and the Do Right, Right Now campaign will work to promote the safety, effectiveness, and availability of the vaccine. Although the vaccine is the best protection against COVID-19 and can help end the pandemic much sooner – it’s important to remember that it’s one layer of defense. Safety measures including wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands are still highly encouraged. To find specific county information visit the resources page at DoRightRightNow.org.