Phase three of directed health measures will remain in place for the area until Aug. 31

DAWSON COUNTY — Phase three of the directed health measures which had been put in place over the Two Rivers Public Health Department district was set to expire on July 31. Due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the area, this has now been pushed back to Aug. 31.
Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman said even though it was anticipated the area would move to phase four of the DHM’s at the start of August, this will not be occurring and phase three restrictions will remain in place.
“While we would like to see a move toward more relaxed guidelines, recent data on disease prevalence has indicated that it is just not possible at this time,” Eschliman said in a press release.
On Thursday, July 30, the Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial was moved from a moderate level to an elevated level for the first time since the risk assessments inception.
“The positivity rate across the district has been steadily rising since mid-June, from .83% at that time to 14.35% this week,” Eschliman said.
Another concern is the increasing number of younger individuals who have been testing positive, most under the age of 39, as well as limited access to testing and a rising number of cases requiring hospitalization, said Eschliman.
“Remaining in Phase 3 means event plans will still need to be completed and submitted to the health department for review and approval,” according to the press release, “There are activities that will still be limited or not allowed, including parades, street dances, or beer gardens.”
Two Rivers will work with those planning events to help meet guidelines so events and activities can still safely occur.
The health department is strongly encouraging all citizens to practice proper social distancing, use face masks, pay attention to good hand hygiene including hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer to help prevent the spread of the virus.
There are several health department districts in the state which have now moved onto phase four.
These include,
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department, which includes, Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow,
North Central District Health Department, which covers Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce and Rock counties
Loup Basin Health Department, which includes, Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley, and Wheeler counties.
The remaining 66 counties are still under Phase three of the DHM. Phase three will be extended for those counties until Aug. 31, however, state and local health departments will continue to evaluate progress, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
According to DHHS, “Phase 3 limits capacity for restaurants and bars, fitness and child care centers, salons, barbers, and other services. Indoor venues are limited to 50 percent capacity, 75 percent capacity for outdoor venues, and facilities hosting 500 or more people must submit a plan and receive approval from the local health department to reopen.”
“DHHS asks everyone to do their part to protect themselves and others from COVID-19,” according to a DHHS press release from July 31, “You may not know who is more vulnerable around you and you don’t want to unknowingly put your loved ones or someone else’s life at risk.”
From July 25-31, the average daily case count for the state was was 291, up from 259 the prior week, and 226 two weeks ago, according to DHHS.
Phase four, once started, removes most sections from the directed health measures with guidance being recommended.
These sections include, bars and restaurants, child care facilities, churches, gyms, fitness centers, salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, sports and weddings and funerals.
Indoor gatherings will be limited to 75 percent of their rated occupancy, while outdoor gatherings will not be limited.
Six feet separation will still be mandated in phase four, as well as plans for reopening or expanding to new capacity limits being submitted to local health departments.
