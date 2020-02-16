LEXINGTON — Pershing Elementary principal Suzanne Melliger and longtime Lexington Middle School teacher Connie Smets will retire at the end of the current school year , their resignations were approved by the Lexington school board on Monday.
Both Melliger and Smets recently submitted their letters of resignation to the school board.
“I will miss the students and staff at Pershing, and I hope I leave Pershing in what you consider to be great shape,” Melliger wrote, “I am grateful that I was able to have colleagues who were true professionals with whom to work with.”
Melliger has been principal at Pershing for four years.
“During my time at Lexington Public Schools, I have had the opportunity to work with excellent administrators, school boards and colleagues,” wrote Smets, “It has been a joy and also very satisfying to work with hundreds upon hundreds of students and families over the years.”
Smets has been teaching for 38 years, 20 of those have been with LPS.
Superintendent John Haksonson extended his thanks to both Melliger and Smets for their years of service to the district, saying they will both be leaving large shoes to fill.
The board also approved the resignations of Colby Smith, Pershing music teacher and Julie Thompson, Pershing 4th grade teacher.
Emely Diaz was hired to be a math teacher at Lexington High School to replace Amanda Ogden who resigned.
There were two transportation requests for the LHS jazz band and an alumni class.
Band teacher Spencer Hansen was present at the meeting and explained the travel request was for the jazz band to attend the Greeley Jazz Festival in Greeley, Colo.
Hansen said the festival is one of the better competitions in the nation and would be beneficial for the jazz band members to attend. The travel dates would be April 23-25 and the sponsors would be Hansen and band teacher Alex Woodside.
The other request was from Mike Hodges, a bus driver and a Lexington alumni, who requested the use of a coach bus for his class to tour Lexington during alumni weekend.
Haksonson added the board approved a similar request from another class several years ago. The board approved both requests.
The board also approved the negotiated agreement with the Lexington Education Association, LEA, for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 contract years. The agreement reflects a 2.81 percent total package increase for the first year.
A cooperative agreement with ESU 10 for special education services and cooperative agreements for 2020-2021 was also approved by the school board.
During the report period, LHS Assistant Principal Audrey Downey said Congressman Adrian Smith contacted the high school and was interested in visiting. He will be in Lexington next week, Downey said.
Hakonson said Nebraska State School Board member Robin Stevens spent a day touring the school district recently.
Superintendent evaluation forms were also given to the school board members for them to complete.
Congratulations were in order for the Lexington girls powerlifting team who won state and the LHS speech team for their team victory at the Gothenburg Invite.
