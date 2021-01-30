Pastor John Shields reflects on 25 years as Parkview Baptist pastor

Those core items include, authentic worship, a congregation which loves one another and intentional gospel witnessing. He said during the day to day hustle and bustle people can lose sight of these ideas.

On an individual level, Shields will also be helping to guide and assist pastors of 150 churches throughout Nebraska and Kansas. He said pastors in rural areas can feel insecure, isolated and overwhelmed.

This can lead to pastors quitting or making hasty choices, Shields said he wants to be there in that moment for those pastors. He said over the years his pastor peers have helped to guide him and help him be effective.

When asked why he made the decision for the change, Shields said he felt it was God’s calling, just like it was when he first came to Lexington. He said he often told his leadership team if he felt like there was nothing for the church to improve upon, he should go, as there is always room for continued growth.

He said while there are still things for Parkview to improve upon, he will be leaving it in the hands of capable leaders currently in the church. Shields said it will be the next pastor who will do better in the next season of the church.

For Shields himself, he said he felt it was time he started to engage with the upcoming generation of new pastors.