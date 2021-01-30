Pastor John Shields reflects on 25 years as Parkview Baptist pastor

LEXINGTON — John Shields thinks of himself as just a simple Bible teacher, but he has helped to guide and lead Parkview Baptist Church for over two decades. He will be leaving the position at the end of February in a new capacity with the church.
In the late 1990s, Shields was still in seminar school in Dallas, Texas and was beginning to think about where he would end up preaching. He had already had one interview with a church in Florida when the Parkview Baptist search team sent him a letter.
Shields was headed back to Florida for a second interview and assumed it was a done deal. After scanning the Nebraska letter, it found itself in the wastebasket, only for Shield’s wife, Julie, to fish it out and tell him he hadn’t prayed enough about this opportunity.
This opened up conversations with the Parkview search team in August and September 1995. Shields said he wanted to go where God wanted him to be. He visited Lexington for the first time in November, and was surprised by the Veterans Day parade the small community was holding, he hadn’t seen the like elsewhere.
Shields, a natural introvert, said it took time to get use to the small town dynamic. The smallest city he had lived in prior was larger than Omaha. He recalled his wife Julie went to the bank for the first time, who was greeted by a teller who knew her by name already and was asking how her family was adjusting to the move.
Shields said at first this was a strange experience, but soon grew to love the familiarity.
As a new pastor, Shields said seminary in Dallas had equipped him well to teach the Bible, but was going to be brand new as a leader.
Shields said his father had been a, “grouchy church member,” and would often move from church to church not long after attending. In visiting several churches, Shields said he saw all churches had their strengths and weaknesses, often based on who was leading the church at the time.
He said it should be possible for a church to care for people, teach well and worship with conviction. He said a church has to be more than just the strengths and weaknesses of an individual pastor, but should help to cultivate people who are passionate about a certain church function and let them develop that.
In January 1995, Shields was pastoring to a congregation of 80 individuals with many of the founding members still living and in attendance. He said at the time it was traditional setting, he wore a coat and tie to each service.
He said the group was close knit, attending services in one building where The Refuge is today. After three years on ministry, Shields said members were starting to wonder when he might leave for another position, similar pastors had only had brief stints at the church, but Shields was there to stay.
He said if God called on him, he would be willing to be buried in Lexington.
Five years in and after watching and observing the needs of the community, Shields saw the need for a place where younger people and young families would feel encouraged to worship.
To peruse this, the coat and tie came off, as did some of the traditional trappings of the service. Shields said Scott Sarns helped to develop more contemporary music.
This led to some grumbling among the older folks in the congregation, but after they saw the young families attending the service, they told Shields, “we don’t love this, but we love what it is doing.”
Another important component which had been in the minds of the founding members was children’s ministry. Shields said his wife Julie loved children and helped to develop their Wednesday night activities and their Vacation Bible School program, which helped to introduce more families to the church.
Currently, Parkview Baptist has a dedicated children’s team made up of six to seven people, Shield said.
As time went on, the church began to max out their existing space and went to two services to accommodate the numbers, but this too soon filled up.
Shields said he and the charter members of the church began to discuss what could be done, with many saying they never imaged they out would outgrow their current space. While several ideas where thrown out, it took one of the charter members saying relocation may be necessary and then everyone jumped on the idea.
The current site of Parkview Baptist Church was in the boonies over 10 years ago when it was first built, Shields said it was an, “exciting move to make,” and allowed for more room for continued growth.
Speaking to his style as a pastor, Shields said he has sought to help people understand God’s word and still views himself as a simple Bible teacher. He hopes every follower of Christ can read the Bible and understand, it just takes desire and setting a habit. Then, he hopes people can apply what they have learned in their lives.
As a church leader, the Bible verse of Psalm 127 has remained at the forefront of Shields’ mind. “Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain. Unless the Lord watches over the city, the guards stand watch in vain.”
Shields said the church belongs to Jesus and not an individual pastor. He said the key is to follow and submit to Jesus, to pray together with one another. He said he has never tried to approach anything, “his way,” but God’s way.
“Let’s see Him together,” Shields said of church leadership.
Reflecting on special moments he has had as Parkview’s pastor, Shields said there were moments and conversations when he was with someone having a spiritual breakthrough. These were special moments to Shields and he said he was happy he got to be a witness to it or to help guide the person.
The other side of the coin looks nearly the same, except it was the, “heartbreak,” moments Shields helped people through. He said it was challenging to see people when sin had gotten the better of their lives, or to have accountability with conversations when people had fallen short or transgressed.
He said he hated to see people in pain and wished he could take it away, but he wanted to help point people back to Jesus.
There were fun moments as well, but perhaps for the church members at Shields’ expense.
Shields recalled a time in the late 1990s when the Huskers were winning national championships and during an after service event for pastor appreciation, some of the church members doused Shield’s with confetti, like football players do with a tank of Gatorade to a coach.
Shields said, as a self-proclaimed introvert, he couldn’t think of anything more humorous, or horrifying to happen to him.
After 25 years at Parkview, Shields will be moving on to a new position in his denomination, the Kansas-Nebraska Convection of Southern Baptists. He will be the leader for state staff of church health. He and his wife will relocated to Lincoln.
In this position, Shields will help to coach churches to help them be their best. He said while all churches will be different in their own respects, there are core things he thinks all churches should have.
Those core items include, authentic worship, a congregation which loves one another and intentional gospel witnessing. He said during the day to day hustle and bustle people can lose sight of these ideas.
On an individual level, Shields will also be helping to guide and assist pastors of 150 churches throughout Nebraska and Kansas. He said pastors in rural areas can feel insecure, isolated and overwhelmed.
This can lead to pastors quitting or making hasty choices, Shields said he wants to be there in that moment for those pastors. He said over the years his pastor peers have helped to guide him and help him be effective.
When asked why he made the decision for the change, Shields said he felt it was God’s calling, just like it was when he first came to Lexington. He said he often told his leadership team if he felt like there was nothing for the church to improve upon, he should go, as there is always room for continued growth.
He said while there are still things for Parkview to improve upon, he will be leaving it in the hands of capable leaders currently in the church. Shields said it will be the next pastor who will do better in the next season of the church.
For Shields himself, he said he felt it was time he started to engage with the upcoming generation of new pastors.
Since each Baptist church is autonomous, the congregation will have the decision of looking for a new pastor and reaching out for candidates. Shields said he gives his blessing to whoever takes on the position.
Shields said he wants people to know that he, his wife Julie and his children have been extremely grateful to be a part of the Lexington community. He said it is rare in his denomination for a pastor to be at one church for so long and the congregation of the church is like family to him.
He said it is challenging to step away, but he feels his calling is clear, but he said Lexington is home.