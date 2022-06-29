Past deficit and lack of rainfall results in no change in local drought condition

LEXINGTON — The past deficit and lack of rainfall resulted in no change being made to the drought conditions in the local area.

Per the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of Dawson County and the northern part of Gosper County remain under Severe Drought, D2, conditions. The southern portion of Gosper County is still under Moderate Drought, D1, conditions. No changes have been made over the last several weeks.

The National Weather Service – Hastings noted that between June 14-21 their area experienced a dry week with no more than 0.10-0.40 inches and essentially zero rainfall south of the state line.

There was an exception, a narrow stripe mainly 20 miles either side of an Elwood, Kearney and York line that saw at least 0.50-1.50 inches, although some of these areas also experienced destructive severe weather.

However, for their entire warning area, it was overall and hot and windy week that promoted significant drying of soils. Temperatures were hot, even for June, averaging seven to nine degrees above normal.

The only improved in the NWS Hastings area was a one category improvement in the York and Polk areas.

A NWS observer south of Elwood has recorded 5.51 inches of precipitation between March 1 and June 21. This is 56 percent below the normal average. Another NWS observer near Greeley has recorded only 4.85 inches, the fourth driest out of the 88 years records have been kept.

“Precipitation totals over the past month have been highly variable across our area, ranging from as little as 1-2 inches in some places, including parts of Howard and western Dawson,” NWS Hastings stated.

On the flip side, a site three miles north of York has recorded 13.72 inches of precipitation, 109 percent above the normal and showcases how much more rain can fall to the east of the local area.

To date, 88 percent of Nebraska is still experiencing some type of drought condition, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. This time last year, only a sliver of northeastern Dawson County was under the lightest drought conditions.

“Some targeted improvements were warranted across parts of southeastern Nebraska this week, which picked up 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall (per AHPS estimates),” the U.S. Drought Monitor update stated, “Conversely, high winds and hot temperatures, which exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit several days this week, resulted in high evapotranspiration rates and, subsequently, degradations for parts of the Central Plains. Evapotranspiration rates approaching 0.5 inches per day were reported in western Nebraska.”

Most of the NWS Hastings coverage area is expected to receive no more than 0.25 to 0.50 inches through the end of June.