Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad last week

COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad on Friday, Aug. 12.

At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an accident involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.

Chief Deputy Greg Gilg with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said a Lincoln Navigator, with three occupants, was towing a trailer with another vehicle on it.

The vehicle was northbound on Highway 21 and going downhill when the trailer began to fishtail and the driver lost control; it entered the west ditch and rolled.

Gilg said the front passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected as a result of the accident. They complained of head and back pain and were transported to Cozad Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was partially closed for around 45 minutes.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Game and Parks Conservation Office.