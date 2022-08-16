 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad last week

  Updated
_Q9A3993.jpg

A Nebraska State Patrol drone operator examines the scene.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad on Friday, Aug. 12.

At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an accident involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.

Chief Deputy Greg Gilg with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said a Lincoln Navigator, with three occupants, was towing a trailer with another vehicle on it.

The vehicle was northbound on Highway 21 and going downhill when the trailer began to fishtail and the driver lost control; it entered the west ditch and rolled.

_Q9A4030.jpg

The front passenger was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was ejected. They escaped serious injury but complained of head and neck pain and were transported to the hospital.

The road was partially closed for around 45 minutes.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Game and Parks Conservation Office.

