Parts of NWS Hastings area measured more precipitation last week than in the past six months

LEXINGTON — Drought conditions slightly eased across the local area as some areas of the National Weather Service – Hastings saw more precipitation last week than during the past six months.

According to NWS Hastings, their official observer at the Kearney Regional Airport measured 3.08 inches of precipitation last week, more than the total of the past six months, 2.21 inches.

A station six miles southeast of Lexington recorded 2.24 inches of precipitation between April 28 and May 3, compared to 1.39 inches between Oct, 27, 2021 and April 27.

An observer south of Elwood saw a similar trend, 2.45 inches last week, compared with 1.28 inches during the past six months.

Those who also thought April was overly windy are not wrong. Based on observations from the Grand Island Airport, April 2022 ranks as the windest month since April 1951, over 70 years ago.

However, despite the widespread rain across the region, the U.S. Drought Monitor was conservative in their improvements, due mainly to the longer-term deficits the past six months have created.

Locally, Extreme Drought, D3, conditions fully retreated from Gosper County and now only includes northern portions of Dawson County. The rest of the area improved to Severe Drought, D2, conditions, which still means crop or pasture loss is likely, fire risks remain high and water shortages can be common.

It should be noted that there was no drought degradation across the area, all improvement was a change for once, according to NWS Hastings.

Looking at Nebraska as a whole, 11.9 percent of the state was under D3 conditions, compare to last week when 22 percent was under the conditions. Areas under D2 conditions modestly improved from 75 percent to 61 percent.

“On this week’s map, widespread improvements were made in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas in response to significant rainfall accumulations that helped to improve soil moisture levels and boosted streamflow levels,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor, “Rainfall totals for the week ranged from 2 to 8+ inches with the highest totals observed in central South Dakota, eastern and central Nebraska, and northern Kansas.”

“However, some drought-stricken areas of the region, including extreme southeastern South Dakota, northeastern Nebraska, and central Kansas, largely missed out on this week’s storms. It should be noted that recent improvements in are not uniform and many areas are still coping with the impacts (agricultural) of the longer-term drought situation,” according to the Drought Monitor.

“Although the next week does not look as wet as the last one, most of our coverage area is currently expected to receive somewhere between 0.25-1.00 inches,” according to NWS Hastings.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center.