Parents raise concerns about communication at Lexington school board meeting

LEXINGTON — Two parents raised concerns about a lack of communication from the district during the Lexington school board meeting the evening of Monday, May 9.

Sandy Alva, a parent of a student in Lexington High School, said she felt like her child had been singled out by a teacher due to his temper and that his grades were slipping because of a lack of support from teachers.

Alva said her child recently expressed the desire to leave the Lexington school system.

She said working parents don’t always see what is happening with their children and then are blindsided by news that their child is doing poorly or was suspended.

Alva said she was never informed that her child had been placed in out-of-school suspension and not allowed on the school premise. She said her child later showed up to school and the police were called.

She said it happened because of a lack of communication in the school district.

Shannalee Cedillo, also a parent of a student at LHS, said her child has an Individualized Education Program (IEP).

An IEP is a written document that’s developed for each public school child who is eligible for special education.

Cedillo said at first there was good feedback from the teachers when discussing the IEP, but she said she felt like the teachers “wanted to be done with my son.”

She said at first the communication was good from the school, then in a two week period, the situation deteriorated to the point that Cedillo’s son was going to be taken out of LHS and put into alternative education.

Cedillo said she felt like LHS staff already had it in their minds to place her son in alternative education, no matter what she said.

“More communication would have been nice, especially for a child with an IEP,” she said. Cedillo also noted if there had been more communication beforehand, the situation could have turned out different.

“There needs to be more communication to parents,” Cedillo said.

She said her son also received a death threat from another student, she said she had filed a charge.

Cedillo also alleged that a teacher told her daughter that she “wasn’t going to amount to anything.” She questioned what kind of adult would say that to a student.

Board member Garth Mins thanked Alva and Cedillo for making their concerns known and Cindy Benjamin said they will discuss what was brought up.

Superintendent John Hakonson said later in the meeting the district was aware of the concerns prior to the meeting and that there are is a complaint process for parents to go through with concerns, he noted the school board is not the first step in that process.

Moving on to agenda items, Hakonson noted the buildings and grounds committee met with representatives from the YMCA about their possible request to expand their facilities. A future meeting will be held as planning progresses.

The committee also met with district staff to finalize the field layout at Ray Ehlers stadium.

The board also made several purchases during the meeting; the first was for sensory room equipment and supplies for Sandoz Elementary from Fun and Functions, LLS, for $39,281.69.

Hakonson said the purchase will help equip the new special needs sensory room once constructed. This purchase was also paid for by the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) III.

Also purchased was temperature control upgrades for each school campus from Mid-States Automation & Control, Inc. for $518,000.00, this was also paid for through ESSER funds.

Moving on to curriculum, the board approved the purchase of LETRS training materials for $22,140.00.

Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Julie Myers said during the 2021-22 school year a combined 90 teachers were trained in either LETRS Early Childhood or LETRS volume one. During the 2022-23 year, there are 60 teachers enrolled to complete LETRS volume two.

The materials were budgeted in the ESSER funds.

The board also approved the purchase of 6-7 grade Spanish materials from Books International, Inc., in the amount of $28,985.24. This was a curriculum cycle replacement and an ESSER purchase.

Also discussed was payment to student teachers for 2022-2023 and revision of classified staff initial placement schedules.

Hakonson said this would pay student-teachers who are enrolled in a teaching program leaning toward a bachelor’s degree and who are not otherwise not under a teaching contract with the district. He said this is becoming a way new way for school district’s to retain staff. The board approved the motion.

The board also approved out of state travel requests from SkillUSA a request for travel to the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, and cross-country travel request to Kansas.

During the superintendent report, Hakonson said thanks to ESSER funds, teachers will receive payment for the extra five student days and five optional PD days in a lump sum in the June payroll.

He also offered congratulations to teachers Cindy Flint, Sandy Meyer, and Terri Wylie and to LHS custodian Christy Ross who are all retiring. He said they will all be greatly missed and we appreciate their years of service to students and the school district.

A retirement reception for the staff is set for Thursday, May 19, from 4-6 p.m. in the Lexington Middle School cafeteria. There is a total of 12 teachers and administrators retiring this year.

Congratulations were in order for the Lexington boys’ soccer team for qualifying for state by beating South Sioux City this past Saturday. They play at 5:30 pm this Thursday against Grand Island Northwest at Creighton University's Morrison Stadium. School will dismiss at noon on Thursday.

Ben Ward was congratulated for being the first LHS student to qualify for the NSESA eSports state championships held in York on Saturday, April 30. He qualified in the game Starcraft II. There are a total of 15 LHS students competing in eSports.

Hakonson also noted the state tennis qualifiers: Gracey Smith, Marianna McDowell, Haley Hernandez, Kayleigh Cetak, Brooklyn Lul, Molly Dowling, and Ashley Chiguil with alternates Jarline Martinez, Amaya Stewart, and Ella Young. The will compete in Lincoln on May 19-20.