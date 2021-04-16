Parent-Child Center’s “Put Your Foot Down” 5K walk/run

Parent-Child Center is observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month by sponsoring a 5K Walk/Run on May 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. $20 per person. Please register by April 23rd to ensure you receive a t-shirt on the day of the event.
Runners/walkers will participant in groups or individually. Each team/person will be given an “abusive situation scenario” and will “walk in the shoes” of a victim as they navigate their path to safety.
Parent-Child Center based this walk on the “In Her Shoes” training by Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The goals of this event are to increase awareness of the struggles that victims with abusive partners face; to show that domestic violence is a community tragedy, not a private problem, to show that we all have a role in the movement to end domestic violence and; to encourage everyone to think creatively about the ways we can work to end domestic violence.
At the conclusion of the walk, we hope that everyone will learn that victims constantly try to get safe, but many institutions, systems and people make that difficult; social systems play an enormously helpful or harmful role in the journey to safety; domestic violence happens in all communities; victims that experience other forms of oppression (like homophobia or racism) may face additional barriers to safety and; we all have a role to play in ending domestic violence.
Parent-Child Center supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and delivers essential services, including, crisis intervention, community referrals, 24-hour English Crisis Line, Spanish Crisis Line, safety planning, legal advocacy, criminal justice support, medical advocacy, protection order assistance, emergency financial aid, emergency shelter, support group and emotional support. For more information please visit www.parentchildcenter-lexington.org or www.facebook.com/parentchildcenter .
For more information or to register please call our office at 308-324-2336 or visit our Facebook page or website.