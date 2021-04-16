Parent-Child Center’s “Put Your Foot Down” 5K walk/run

Parent-Child Center is observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month by sponsoring a 5K Walk/Run on May 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. $20 per person. Please register by April 23rd to ensure you receive a t-shirt on the day of the event.

Runners/walkers will participant in groups or individually. Each team/person will be given an “abusive situation scenario” and will “walk in the shoes” of a victim as they navigate their path to safety.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parent-Child Center based this walk on the “In Her Shoes” training by Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The goals of this event are to increase awareness of the struggles that victims with abusive partners face; to show that domestic violence is a community tragedy, not a private problem, to show that we all have a role in the movement to end domestic violence and; to encourage everyone to think creatively about the ways we can work to end domestic violence.