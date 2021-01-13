Pandemic and associated lack of travel delays construction of new Holiday Inn Express in Lexington

LEXINGTON — The new 80 room Holiday Inn Express, which was slated to be constructed in Lexington in 2020, was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a new start date is uncertain.

In August 2019, Lexington’s Community Development Agency approved a project which would bring a new Holiday Inn Express to the community.

The concept showed 80 parking stalls for the building, five guest rooms and meeting spaces on the first floor and 25 rooms on the next three floors. The new location was expected to create 15 full time jobs and 10 part-time jobs.

The project was to be done in part with redevelopers of Anant Enterprises, LLC, based in Omaha.

Kirt Trivedi, one of the redevelopers, told the CDA in 2019, the opening date was scheduled for late 2020, with the worst case scenario being 2021 if the weather didn’t cooperate.

Something worse did happen, a global pandemic.

Mayor John Fagot, who is also a member of the CDA, said the COVID-19 situation brought all progress to a standstill. He said the intentions are still to construct the location, but at the moment, all involved are sitting back and monitoring the health situation.

Trivedi could not be reached for comment.