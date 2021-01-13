Pandemic and associated lack of travel delays construction of new Holiday Inn Express in Lexington

LEXINGTON — The new 80 room Holiday Inn Express, which was slated to be constructed in Lexington in 2020, was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a new start date is uncertain.
In August 2019, Lexington’s Community Development Agency approved a project which would bring a new Holiday Inn Express to the community.
The concept showed 80 parking stalls for the building, five guest rooms and meeting spaces on the first floor and 25 rooms on the next three floors. The new location was expected to create 15 full time jobs and 10 part-time jobs.
The project was to be done in part with redevelopers of Anant Enterprises, LLC, based in Omaha.
Kirt Trivedi, one of the redevelopers, told the CDA in 2019, the opening date was scheduled for late 2020, with the worst case scenario being 2021 if the weather didn’t cooperate.
Something worse did happen, a global pandemic.
Mayor John Fagot, who is also a member of the CDA, said the COVID-19 situation brought all progress to a standstill. He said the intentions are still to construct the location, but at the moment, all involved are sitting back and monitoring the health situation.
Trivedi could not be reached for comment.
The hotel will be constructed just south of Goodwill, on Plum Creek Parkway. When built and in operation, the location will use the Formula Blue concept, which is being implemented in Holiday Inn Express locations.
In the past, experience may have varied from hotel to hotel. There has been an effort to make a consistent product, the same guest rooms offered in a major city will be the same ones in the Lexington hotel.
A full breakfast will be offered at the location, not just a continental one. They will also host a manager’s reception in the evening which will have a light food offering.
The location will feature meeting spaces, but not a conference center.
Price points between the Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express will be different, they offer a mid-scale to upscale brand.
Facilities, when built, will also contain a pool and a fitness center, which has been upgraded after hearing feedback from customers.