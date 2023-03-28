WILCOX — On Friday, March 24, the Overton Eagles traveled to Wilcox to compete at the track invite.

There were a total of 16 teams that competed and those included Alma, Amherst, Arapahoe, Axtell, Bertrand, Cambridge, Elm Creek, Franklin, Giltner Public, Loomis, Overton, Red Cloud, Silver Lake, Superior, Twin Loup and Wilcox-Hildreth.

The Overton girls team placed fourth and the boys team placed third.

GIRLS

Adysen McCarter- 1st in the 100m dash, 200m dash and triple jump

Ashlyn Florell- 12th in the 100m dash

Daisy Ryan- 32nd in the 200m dash and 24th in discus

Violet Nelms- 1st in the 400m dash and 7th in the 800m

Gracen Hughes- 16th in the 800m

JoLee Ryan- 5th in the 400m dash, 8th in discus and 12th in triple jump

Natalie Wood- 25th in the 400m dash, 10th in shot put and 8th in high jump

Chloe Svarvari- 23rd in shot put

Addy Quintana- 40th in shot put and 39th in discus

Peyton Eby- 8th in the 3200m

Gracyn Luther- 11th in the 100m and 300m hurdles and 3rd in pole vault

4x400 relay- 1st place- Violet Nelms, Ashlyn Florell, JoLee Ryan and Adysen McCarter

4x800 relay- 6th place- Natalie Wood, Addy Quintana, Gracen Hughes and Daisy Ryan

BOYS

Will Kulhanek- 1st in the 100m dash, 200m dash, long jump and triple jump

Dylan Pooschke- 23rd in the 100m dash

Brendan McCarter- 27th in the 100m dash and 28th in long jump

Tripp Davenport- 26th in the 200m dash and 18th in long jump

Gage Clifton- 27th in the 200m dash

Hayden Muirhead- 3rd in the 400m, 4th in the 800m and 9th in the high jump

Dawsen McCarter- 12th in the 400m, 14th in the 800m and 13th in pole vault

Jace Jeffries- 27th in the 400m and 22nd in discus

Wyatt Kyle- 13th in the 1600m

Max Manzo- 17th in shot put

Adam Grandon- 28th in shot put and 32nd in discus

Quincey Ryker- 6th in pole vault

Eli Luther- 11th in pole vault

4x100 relay- 11th place- Gage Clifton, Dawsen McCarter, Tripp Davenport and Dylan Pooschke

4x400 relay- 10th place- Hayden Muirhead, Eli Luther, Wyatt Kyle and Jace Jeffries