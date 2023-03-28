WILCOX — On Friday, March 24, the Overton Eagles traveled to Wilcox to compete at the track invite.
There were a total of 16 teams that competed and those included Alma, Amherst, Arapahoe, Axtell, Bertrand, Cambridge, Elm Creek, Franklin, Giltner Public, Loomis, Overton, Red Cloud, Silver Lake, Superior, Twin Loup and Wilcox-Hildreth.
The Overton girls team placed fourth and the boys team placed third.
GIRLS
Adysen McCarter- 1st in the 100m dash, 200m dash and triple jump
Ashlyn Florell- 12th in the 100m dash
Daisy Ryan- 32nd in the 200m dash and 24th in discus
Violet Nelms- 1st in the 400m dash and 7th in the 800m
Gracen Hughes- 16th in the 800m
JoLee Ryan- 5th in the 400m dash, 8th in discus and 12th in triple jump
Natalie Wood- 25th in the 400m dash, 10th in shot put and 8th in high jump
Chloe Svarvari- 23rd in shot put
Addy Quintana- 40th in shot put and 39th in discus
Peyton Eby- 8th in the 3200m
Gracyn Luther- 11th in the 100m and 300m hurdles and 3rd in pole vault
4x400 relay- 1st place- Violet Nelms, Ashlyn Florell, JoLee Ryan and Adysen McCarter
4x800 relay- 6th place- Natalie Wood, Addy Quintana, Gracen Hughes and Daisy Ryan
BOYS
Will Kulhanek- 1st in the 100m dash, 200m dash, long jump and triple jump
Dylan Pooschke- 23rd in the 100m dash
Brendan McCarter- 27th in the 100m dash and 28th in long jump
Tripp Davenport- 26th in the 200m dash and 18th in long jump
Gage Clifton- 27th in the 200m dash
Hayden Muirhead- 3rd in the 400m, 4th in the 800m and 9th in the high jump
Dawsen McCarter- 12th in the 400m, 14th in the 800m and 13th in pole vault
Jace Jeffries- 27th in the 400m and 22nd in discus
Wyatt Kyle- 13th in the 1600m
Max Manzo- 17th in shot put
Adam Grandon- 28th in shot put and 32nd in discus
Quincey Ryker- 6th in pole vault
Eli Luther- 11th in pole vault
4x100 relay- 11th place- Gage Clifton, Dawsen McCarter, Tripp Davenport and Dylan Pooschke
4x400 relay- 10th place- Hayden Muirhead, Eli Luther, Wyatt Kyle and Jace Jeffries