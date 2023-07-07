OVERTON — The Overton Junior Bandits hosted a triple ball game against Doniphan-Trumball/Giltner Cardinals and the Hershey/Sutherland Trojans on Sunday, July 2.

In the first game, the teams seemed to be equal in play as the Bandits ended the first inning with a two to one lead.

Overton led sixth to two in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Overton went wild in the bottom of the fifth and scored six runs to secure the win.

The Overton Bandits won 12 to four.

In the second game of the day, the Trojans beat the Cardinals six to four.

Overton played the final game against the Trojans.

Hershey/Sutherland kept a tied game in the first inning at two, but after that it was all Overton.

The Bandits won 13 to four.

There were no stats available at time of publication.

Overton played Friday, July 7 in Loomis for the Junior Area District Tournament.