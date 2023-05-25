Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORTH PLATTE — On Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24, the Overton Eagles hit the Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte for the 2023 State Golf Tournament.

The Eagles had a total score of 652 to take the Class D State Runner-up title. On the first day they scored 328 and the second day hit in a score of 324.

Overton missed the State Championship title by 11 as Pender took first with a score of 641.

Braden Fleischman swung in a score of 82 in the first round and 76 in the second round for a total of 158.

Kaden Lux hit an 82 on the first day and 78 on the second day for a total of 160.

Connor Shively had a score of 80 in the first round and 84 in the second round for a total of 164.

Brody Fleischman swung in a score of 84 in the first round and 87 in the second round for a total of 171.

Alex Banzhaf had a score of 86 on the first day and 86 on the second day for a total of 172.

Braden Fleischman took seventh place, Lux tied for eighth, Shively tied for 11th place, Brody Fleischman tied for 26th and Banzhaf tied for 30th place.

Congratulations to the Eagles on a wonderful season and a great run at State!