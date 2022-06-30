Overton takes part in Twin Valley Little League tournament

PLEASANTON — The Twin Valley Little League baseball tournament began on Sunday, June 26. Overton took on Ansley-Litchfield on Monday.

Ansley-Litchfield got on the board first with a single run in the top of the first inning. When Overton got to bat, Dawson McCarter let fly with a hit that went over the fence. The other Overton players began hitting with base hits and runs batted in (RBI).

The first inning ended 6-1, in favor of Overton.

The next inning the Spartans got another run in before Jace Jefferies made a significant triple play. There were Ansley-Litchfield runners on first and third bases, while Jefferies was playing third base.

A fly ball was hit and the runners on first and third made a break fit, but Jefferies caught the ball for the first out, touched third base, second out and then threw to first to make the third out.

For each inning, Overton brought in a new pitcher and catcher to spread the playing time around. In the next two innings, Overton made more base hits and RBIs.

The game only lasted three and a half innings before it was called due to the 10-run rule. Overton took the win 12-2.

Overton would go on to play Amherst Black on Wednesday to find out who went to the final on Thursday.

On the other side of the bracket, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller took down Amherst Red and then faced off against Elm Creek for a chance to get to the final.