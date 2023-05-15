BERTRAND — On Thursday, May 11, the Overton Eagles and Cozad Haymakers teed off on the Hi-Line Golf Course in Bertrand.

The Eagles took home first as a team with a score of 316. Cozad placed 10th with 422. Amherst and Loomis took second and third, respectively.

OVERTON

Kaden Lux swung in a score of 76 for fourth place.

Braden Fleischman placed fifth with a score of 77.

Connor Shively took home eighth with a score of 80.

Alex Banzhaf hit in a score of 83 for 10th.

Brody Fleischman placed 13th with a score of 86.

COZAD

Connor Mundell had a score of 100 for 34th place.

Maddex German placed 35th with a score of 100.

Hunter Keim took 38th with a score of 103.

Daygn Buss swung in a score of 119 for 49th.

Ryan Jones placed 51st with a score of 128.

Overton competed in the Class D District golf invite on Monday, May 15 in Cambridge.

Cozad teed off in the Class B District golf invite on Tuesday, May 16 in Sidney.