BERTRAND — On Thursday, May 11, the Overton Eagles and Cozad Haymakers teed off on the Hi-Line Golf Course in Bertrand.
The Eagles took home first as a team with a score of 316. Cozad placed 10th with 422. Amherst and Loomis took second and third, respectively.
OVERTON
Kaden Lux swung in a score of 76 for fourth place.
Braden Fleischman placed fifth with a score of 77.
Connor Shively took home eighth with a score of 80.
Alex Banzhaf hit in a score of 83 for 10th.
Brody Fleischman placed 13th with a score of 86.
COZAD
Connor Mundell had a score of 100 for 34th place.
Maddex German placed 35th with a score of 100.
Hunter Keim took 38th with a score of 103.
Daygn Buss swung in a score of 119 for 49th.
Ryan Jones placed 51st with a score of 128.
Overton competed in the Class D District golf invite on Monday, May 15 in Cambridge.
Cozad teed off in the Class B District golf invite on Tuesday, May 16 in Sidney.