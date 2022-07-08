Overton takes down S-E-M to win Twin Valley Little League Championship

PLEASANTON — The Overton baseball team took down Sumner-Eddyville-Miller to win the Twin Valley Little League Championship on Thursday, June 30.

To get to this point, S-E-M had beat Amherst Red and Elm Creek in the semi-final. Overton had won against Ansley –Litchfield and in their semi-final, took down Elm Creek.

Overton was the home team, so S-E-M was first to bat and were able to score right away. Overton followed and scored two of their own, with the first inning ending 2-1.

S-E-M was determined to do better at getting players on base, but a combination of the pitcher, Dawson McCarter and the catcher, Hayden Muirhead, along with the rest of the team caused S-E-M to come up short.

Overton was able to score two more runs, but it was in the fifth inning that they were really able to take off. Quinton Anderson grounded out, but was able to get two more runs in and then Brock McCarter followed and was able to get another two in.

The inning ended with Overton, 8; S-E-M, 1.

Tripp Davenport took over pitching in the sixth and final inning and threw a no hitter, ending the game with Overton as the championship winner.