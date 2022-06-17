Overton takes down Havens Chapel

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OVERTON — Despite it being hot and windy, the Overton Eagles played at home against the Havens Chapel One.

It looked like it was going to be a close game in the first inning with Overton at four and Chapel at two. Then Tripp Davenport hit a home run with two runners on base, which sent the team and home crowd jumping up and down and cheering wildly.

And he was not done yet.

He went on to hit another two base run with another run batted in. Hayden Muirhead and Dawson Anderson also hit three base hit with runners on base. As it was, nearly everyone on the team got a hit and several runs batted in.

The Eagles went on to win the game in three innings due to the run rule, beating Havens Chapel 17-2.

