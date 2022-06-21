Overton softball takes down Sumner, 7-4

SUMNER — It was a warm evening in Sumner with the Overton softball team playing against Sumner on Wednesday, June 15.

The Eagles were the first up to bat and didn’t waste any time hitting the ball. Ella Luther was put on base first through a walk and then Chloe Svarvari hit a base drive, bringing Luther in for the first score. This was the only score made by Overton in the first inning.

Blair Brennan was the first up to pitch and she fired the ball hard into catcher Sydnie Brown’s glove. It wasn’t long before Brennan knocked out three batters.

Overton’s bats were good but Sumner’s defense wasn’t giving up and kept the numbers for Overton down.

Svarvari relieved Brennan as pitcher in the sixth inning. The final inning came to a close when she caught a pop fly.

Softball tournament time starts this week and lasts through June 23. Overton faced off against Pleasanton on Monday.