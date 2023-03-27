OVERTON — On Monday, March 27, Overton Eagle Kaden Lux sat down to sign on with the Mid-Plains Community College golf team in North Platte.

The Men’s and Women’s golf team is a new addition to Mid-Plains upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Lux started golfing about five years ago and golfed all four years for the Eagles.

During his junior year, Lux was a part of the 2022 State Champion golf team. In 2021, Lux was a member on the State team that took fifth place.

When making a decision about his future in golf, Lux stated, “I just felt like it was a good school and the coach was nice. I figured I would be able to get better there.”

At Mid-Plains, Lux has chosen to further his education to study building construction.

Congratulations and good luck in your future at Mid-Plains, Kaden!