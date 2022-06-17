Overton’s Little Eagles Learning Center aspires for facility of its own

OVERTON — A group of dedicated individuals in Overton looking to address the need for child care is coming to the conclusion similar to other area communities, the need for a dedicated child care facility.

The need for child care access has been a topic of discussion among many Nebraska communities, including Overton.

Sami Hubbard, one of the three in-home child care providers in Overton, said, “The need for childcare in Overton is pretty serious. Being in the childcare business I have been asked multiple times within the last few months if I have any openings. My current waiting list is pushed clear out to late 2023.”

The current capacity of the in-home child care is 32 children, with there still being a gap in capacity of 25 children who are still needing care.

Overton is not alone in its need for more child care options, in fact, nearly every community in Dawson County has some amount of need when it comes to child care. Gothenburg residents launched the Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition. Both Gothenburg and Lexington are C4K communities.

Gothenburg announced in Aug. 2021 a fundraising effort for the “Impact Center,” which hopes to address the needs for early child care, an indoor sports area and event center.

In December, a community discussion involving multiple stakeholders in Lexington seemed to conclude that there was a need for an affordable and public child care facility.

In May 2021, Overton was selected as a Communities for Kids, C4K, community and a committee of local residents began working to address the child care needs in the area. In September of 2021, Overton C4K officially became “Little Eagles Learning Center”, (LELC) a non-profit organization. The Little Eagles Learning Center was a name chosen from the community of Overton via their Community page and a poll that members of the page were able to vote on.

Last spring, the group launched a child care survey for Overton residents to take and it showed a distinct lack of child care options in the community, Overton LELC Coordinator Paula Osborne said.

Since the in-home daycares are full, some parents have to go as far as Kearney to seek child care, Puffer said.

LELC is currently pursuing short term and long term options to help address the child care needs.

The short term is the Summer Program which opened on June 1 and is being hosted in Overton’s Holy Rosary Catholic Church as a temporary location. The Summer Program will branch into an After School Program for when school is back in session in August.

Their summer program is currently running Monday-Friday and there is capacity eight preschool children and two school age children. It is currently licensed for 10 children, but they hope to increase capacity to 12 by the fall.

Currently there is one full time provider and two part-time members on staff.

The center is open from 7:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. and their curriculum is closely tied with Overton Public Schools pre-K 3 and PreK4 programs. The activity during the day includes center time, structured learning, different activities, recess and social and emotional learning.

LELC members created a mission statement that reads , “We aspire to create high quality care for children of all ages that provide tools and resources necessary to promote social/emotional, physical and cognitive development, we are committed to Overton’s future as a family-friendly community,”

The goal of the center is to provide a smooth transition over to the schools program. OPS Superintendent Mark Aten said expectations of elementary students are increasing and the earlier children can be enrolled in early childhood learning environments, the better .

While the center in the church is providing a short term benefit, the group’s overall goal is ambitious, a dedicated child care facility.

The committee arrived at the idea of building a new facility after architects visited several buildings that could be renovated, but it was concluded it would be more costly to renovate an existing space than constructing a new facility.

The goal is to build a 3,000 to 4,000 square foot facility inside Overton, in close proximity to the school. Puffer said they hope to host town hall meetings to see what other activities could be hosted in the space to create a multi-purpose area, but the main concern would be the child care space.

The capacity of the facility is still being worked through, but the goal is to be able to address the child care gap of 25 children in the community.

Superintendent Aten said it is important for the school to be a part of this effort to grow Overton and bring more families to the community. He said when it comes to providing opportunities for parents, and thereby, their children, the district wants to be as supportive as possible.

The Overton school district is also acting as the fiscal agent for the LELC.

Puffer made it clear they are not trying to supplant the in-home providers in Overton, but to address those children who do not have access to child care. . Puffer says, in fact, we are supporting our current Preschool programs and current childcare providers financially in Overton with mini-grants that are available to them to benefit their programs, things such as replacing broken toys, providing social-emotional toys for learning and increasing their childcare capacity.

It isn’t just Overton children; they also come from Elm Creek, Loomis and other surrounding communities.

In order to acquire the funding to construct the facility, the committee has been in contact with several area foundations and shared their ideas and struggles that they foresee; they also plan to pursue grant opportunities, they just received a $5,000 grant to help start up the summer program and this will also continue into the After School program.

Little Eagles Learning Center was a part of Give BIG Overton last year, over $2,000 was raised by 24 different people but Puffer noted they did not have a program in place yet, so it was hard to give examples of what donations would be used for at the time.

LELC plans to launch a capital campaign for the new facility sometime in early 2023. No timeline is in place yet, as launching the After School Program is the main focus at this point.

Donations to support the current summer and coming afterschool program can be mailed to P.O. Box 55, Overton, 68863. If you are hoping to give to the capital campaign, email littleeagleslearningoverton@gmail.com.

LELC is also currently looking for a Director for the After school program as well as an Assistant, as their current Director will be leaving for a full-time student teaching position so she can fulfill her requirements for her degree in Early Childhood Education. Interested applicants can email littleeagleslearningoverton@gmail.com or call Paula Osborne at 308-455-0080.