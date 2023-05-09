OVERTON — The Overton Eagles and S-E-M track teams competed at the Elm Creek Invite on Friday, May 5 at the Overton Track Complex as Elm Creek’s track is currently under repair.

S-E-M girls took sixth with 48 points and the lady Eagles took ninth with 21.

The S-E-M boys placed seventh with 28 points and the Overton Eagles placed ninth with 11.

S-E-M GIRLS

Taryn Arbuthnot took second in the 100m dash and high jump, first in the 400m dash and third in long jump.

Allie Rohde placed 14th in the 800m.

Josie Smith landed in fourth in the 1600m run and second in the 3200m run.

Rilyn Schledewitz placed seventh in the 1600m run and fourth in the 3200m run.

Jaycelyn Hoos took 13th in shot put, 10th in discus and 12th in long jump.

Christyn Kearney placed 17th in shot put and discus.

S-E-M BOYS

Kellen Eggleston took fourth in long jump.

Grayden Anderson placed 12th in long jump.

Cohen Rohde placed eighth in shot put, discus and high jump.

Maddox Jones landed in 14th in discus.

Jayson Guthard took 10th in shot put and fifth in discus.

Darren Schroeder landed in 14th place in shot put.

Noah Eggleston placed third in the 100m dash and fifth in triple jump.

Chance Daake took fifth in the 800m and fourth in high jump.

Isaac O’Neill placed sixth in the 110m hurdles, seventh in the 300m hurdles and seventh in triple jump.

The 4x100 relay team took third with a time of 46.07 and the 4x400 relay placed sixth with a time of 3:54.01.

LADY EAGLES

JoLee Ryan placed fifth in discus and eighth in triple jump.

Daisy Ryan took 19th in discus.

Violet Nelms took fourth in the 400m dash.

Gracen Hughes placed 17th in the 800m.

Peyton Eby landed in 11th place in the 1600m run.

Gracyn Luther placed sixth in the 300m hurdles and fourth in pole vault.

Sydnie Brown took ninth in pole vault.

Ashlyn Florell took seventh in the 300m hurdles.

Natalie Wood landed in 10th in shot put.

Chloe Svarvari took 21st in shot put.

Elle McCarter placed 27th in shot put.

Addy Quintana placed 28th in discus.

The 4x400 relay team placed fourth with a time of 4:43.22 and the 4x800 relay took third with a time of 11:32.85.

EAGLES

Brendan McCarter took eighth in triple jump.

Caleb Elfgren placed 15th in the 800m and 10th in pole vault.

Wyatt Kyle took fourth in the 3200m run.

Eli Luther placed eighth in pole vault.

Dylan Pooschke took 20th in shot put and sixth in pole vault.

Tripp Davenport landed in 15th in long jump.

Jace Jeffries placed 22nd in discus.

Adam Grandson took 28th in discus.

The 4x100 relay team placed seventh with a time of 49.56 and the 4x800 relay team took third with a time of 9:46.74.

Overton and S-E-M traveled to Class D District track in Paxton on Wednesday, May 10.