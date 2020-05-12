OVERTON — In a scene similar across the state, Overton’s Class of 2020 took part in a senior cruise through the community to celebrate their completion of the public education, while a graduation ceremony has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overton Fire and Rescue lead the precession through the community. The vehicles following bore the Overton graduates, who had to celebrate at a safe distance due to a global virus outbreak.
Families and friends gathered along the streets to show their support for their graduates during this time of social distancing.
