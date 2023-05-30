Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OVERTON — On Friday, May 26, the Overton Bandits hosted the Ravenna Bluejays for a beautiful evening on the diamond.

The Bluejays were up to bat first and it looked like they were off to a good start after scoring two runs in the first inning and five in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the second inning, Overton made their way back with four runs scored. The Bandits looked to score two more runs in the third inning but remained behind by one.

Ravenna moved ahead in the fourth inning with one run scored.

Overton took over the game in the final two innings after scoring six in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to pull off the win.

The Bandits won 16 to eight.

This win put Overton at four and zero on the season.

At bat for the Bandits was Grayden Anderson with five at bats, three hits and three RBIs. Creighton Elfgren had three at bats, one run scored, one hit, two walks and two RBIs. Ryan Arbuthnot had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit, two walks and one RBI. Jase Jeffries had two at bats, four runs scored, two hits, two walks and one RBI. Cohen Rohde had three at bats, two runs scored, three hits and two RBIs. Jackson Graham had two at bats, one run scored and one walk. Dawson McCarter had one at bat, two runs scored, one hit and one RBI. Shaedyn Schreiner had four at bats, two runs scored, two hits and two RBIs. Preston Beattie had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and two RBIs.

On the mound for Overton was Creighton Elfgren with two strikeouts, five walks, seven earned runs allowed, seven runs allowed and four hits. Grayden Anderson had seven strikeouts, six walks, one earned run, one run allowed and two hits allowed.

Overton plays at home against Alma on Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m.