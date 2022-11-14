Overton Public Schools Veterans Day program

OVERTON — Overton Public Schools hosted their 2022 Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 11 with area veterans in attendance.

Jordyn Jeffries began with a welcome and the elementary choir followed singing a version of “You Are Our Heroes.”

Ella Luther gave the veterans commemoration, telling the history behind Veterans Day. On Nov. 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson issued a message to his countrymen on the first Armistice Day.

In 1945, World War II veteran Raymond Weeks from Birmingham, Ala., had the idea to expand Armistice Day to celebrate all veterans, not just those who died in World War I. Weeks led a delegation to Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, who supported the idea of National Veterans Day.

US representative Ed Rees from Emporia, Kan., presented a bill establishing the holiday through Congress. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, also from Kansas, signed the bill into law on May 26, 1954. It had been eight and a half years since Weeks held his first Armistice Day celebration for all veterans.

Congress amended the bill on June 1, 1954, replacing "Armistice" with "Veterans," and it has been known as Veterans Day since.

Jada Araujo then presented a video of the local veterans, followed by the high school band playing the Marches of the Armed Services.

Caleb Elfgren played Taps and Peyton Eby provided the closing remarks.