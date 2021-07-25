Overton Public Schools selected for program to expand Farm to School Initiatives in June

Overton Public Schools is excited to be part of the Farm to School Institute. For several years the school food service program has provided students the opportunity to try locally produced foods through the school breakfast, lunch and snack programs. In 2017, the school built five raised garden beds in the yard behind the preschool building to allow students to assist in growing food for the summer meals program. In 2018, the school purchased a greenhouse and has been involving students in the planning, growing and marketing of those products since that time; an additional greenhouse was purchased in 2020 and is currently under construction. In addition to these outdoor resources, the school also has two aeroponic Tower Gardens that have been utilized by students of all ages. Overton was a pilot school for the Nebraska Thursday’s program, which helps schools source locally grown foods to be served in school cafeterias on the first Thursday of each month.