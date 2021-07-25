Overton Public Schools selected for program to expand Farm to School Initiatives in June

OVERTON — Overton Public Schools was selected as one of eight Nebraska school teams to attend the 2021 Nebraska Farm to School Institute this June. The Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska Extension are offering this Institute to support selected schools in designing and implementing effective school-wide farm to school (F2S) programs—programs that create a culture of wellness, improve food quality and access, engage students in agriculture and nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems.
Thirty million students participate in the National School Lunch Program daily. Lunch shaming, rising school lunch debts, and highly processed foods are trending topics about school cafeterias in today’s media. But school meal programs can—and have—improved, and when F2S is part of those improvements, meal participation increases by an average of 9%. F2S connects schools with their local producers and facilitates getting fresh whole foods on the lunch tray. As more students eat school meals, school meal program revenue increases and more local foods can be purchased providing all youth the chance to participate in their local food system.
The Nebraska Farm to School Institute brings selected school teams together for a week-long intensive virtual gathering to build a F2S action plan for their school community. Then, with the support of a coach, they will spend the 2021-2022 school year putting their plans into action and implementing new programs like farm visits, gardening and cooking activities, serving seasonal foods in the cafeteria, and offering hands-on food-based science, math, and literacy lessons.
Overton Public Schools is excited to be part of the Farm to School Institute. For several years the school food service program has provided students the opportunity to try locally produced foods through the school breakfast, lunch and snack programs. In 2017, the school built five raised garden beds in the yard behind the preschool building to allow students to assist in growing food for the summer meals program. In 2018, the school purchased a greenhouse and has been involving students in the planning, growing and marketing of those products since that time; an additional greenhouse was purchased in 2020 and is currently under construction. In addition to these outdoor resources, the school also has two aeroponic Tower Gardens that have been utilized by students of all ages. Overton was a pilot school for the Nebraska Thursday’s program, which helps schools source locally grown foods to be served in school cafeterias on the first Thursday of each month.
Overton Public Schools has also recently benefited from the creation of the Overton Beef Boosters, which provides local beef for the school lunch program.
The Overton F2S Team has been busy making plans for a Farm to School kick-off event to take place in August, in addition to planning out yearlong farm to school activities that will involve the entire preschool thru 12th grade student population as well as the community. Team members that attended the Farm to School institute included Brenda Buchholz, food service manager; Julie Loudon, agricultural education teacher and FFA adviser; and Angie Ehlers, family and consumer sciences teacher and FCCLA adviser. The team was also assisted by Seth Ehlers, OPS science instructor and greenhouse manager; Patricia Luck, Dawson County Extension; and the F2S Institute Coach David Lott, Lincoln County Extension.
The eight teams selected for the 2021 NE Farm to School Institute are: Banner
County School, Harrisburg; Burwell Public Schools, Burwell; Gering High
School, Gering; Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer Public Schools, Humboldt,; Overton Public Schools, Overton; Pius X, Lincoln; Southern Public Schools, Wymore; and Umonhon Nation Public Schools, Macy.
The Nebraska Farm to School Institute is developed partly from funds provided to the Nebraska Department of Education by the USDA Farm to School Grant Program. This Grant Program began in 2010 when Congress provided $5 million annually in mandatory funding for the farm to school competitive grant and technical assistance program. The Farm to School Act of 2021 would triple previous funding amounts and ensure equitable access to the USDA Farm to School Grant Program.