Overton Public Schools announces plans for in person graduation

OVERTON — Overton Public Schools is moving forward with an in-person graduation ceremony, which has been set for Saturday, June 20.
“Overton Public School District Board of Education believes graduation is an accomplishment in a student’s life that needs recognized and celebrated,” OPS wrote in a release, “The COVID-19 virus pandemic has caused many disruptions in our student’s and family’s lives.”
The in-person ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. in the north gym of OPS. According to the release, the graduation ceremony is designed to keep students and guests as safe and healthy as possible while following all Directed Health Measures outline in Phase II.
The district encourages all in attendance to take necessary steps to reduce the spread of the virus, they also recommend precautions to be taken with pre and post-graduation gatherings and celebrations.
A rehearsal will take place on Friday, June 19, also at 10 a.m. in the north gym, all directed health measures will be enforced, according to the release.
Attendees to the ceremony will be limited to the 24 seniors, no more than six members of the graduate’s family unit, the school administration, school board president, sound system director, video director and personnel to direct guests and graduates.
Social distancing will be enforced during the ceremony. Graduates will be seated six feet apart, family units will also be spaced the same distance, along with stage parties.
Guests and graduates will be instructed on how to exit the facility to reduce interactions and standing line marks on the floor will show graduates where to stand while waiting to enter the gym. Marks will also be in place to keep guests at an appropriate distance when entering and exiting the building.
All parties attending the ceremony will have their temperatures taken upon entering the facility, any showing signs of illness will not be permitted to enter the building, according to the graduation plan.
School personnel will provide direction and guidance for guests as they enter the facility and no social gatherings will be permitted before or after the event on school property, due to concern this could spread the virus, according to the release.
Seating, doors and restrooms will be sanitized before and after the ceremony.
The district encourages those who are sick or at risk to remain at home.
This includes, the elderly, people with underlying medical conditions, family members who reside with the elderly, people who have access to nursing institutions, people who have respiratory or flu like symptoms and those who reside with them and those who have COVID-19 and those who have been exposed to someone with the virus.
