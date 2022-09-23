Overton plucked the feathers off the Brady Eagles

OVERTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Overton lady Eagles hosted the lady Eagles of Brady. There was nothing fowl about this match up.

The Overton Eagles flew away with the win as they swept the Brady Eagles. Coach Hayley Ryan stated, “We played a very consistent game with few errors.”

In the first set, Daisy Ryan got the first score then big sister, JoLee Ryan, took over after that, tacking on one kill after another until the set ended 25 to six.

In the second set, the Brady Eagles wanted to play putting up five points before Overton could do anything. Natalie Wood then took flight and started to put down kills finishing the set 25 to 12.

In the third set, it was the Overton Eagles all the way, knocking down the Brady Eagles 25 to nine.

Overton’s JoLee Ryan and Wood had an outstanding night at the net. JoLee Ryan had 14 kills and Wood put down 17. Also, at the net for the Eagles was Adysen McCarter with six kills.

The Overton lady Eagles had a great night behind the service line as they volleyed up 10 aces. Setter Ashlyn Florell had three, McCarter had two and Daisy Ryan had two, Gracyn Luther, JoLee Ryan and Wood each had one.

“Our serves were aggressive and our hitters ran the net well,” said Coach Ryan.

The Overton Eagles were hot on defense as they had 41 digs. Daisy Ryan with 10, JoLee Ryan with eight, Wood with eight, Florell had six and Luther had five.

Florell had quick hands during the game and put up 30 assists in the win.

The win over the Brady Eagles puts the Overton Eagles at 12 and one for the season right under Shelton with their 14 and one record.

Overton hosted a triangular on Thursday, Sept. 22.