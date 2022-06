OVERTON — The Overton baseball team hosted Riverdale during the evening of Thursday, June 2. It only took Overton two innings to get the job done.

Dawson McCarter was on the mound pitching and in the first inning, he pitched a no score for Riverdale.

On Overton’s turn at home plate, their bats sang a long and powerful tune, ending the first inning 14-0. The game only lasted two and a half innings due to the run rule.

Overton won 15-0.