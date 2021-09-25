 Skip to main content
Overton man pleads not guilty to first degree assault, allegedly struck woman with baseball bat
LEXINGTON — An Overton man, charged with two felonies, has pleaded not guilty. He allegedly assaulted a woman with a baseball bat.

Hugo Estrada, Jr., 29, has been charged with first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both Class 2 felonies.

Estrada appeared in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle for arraignment on Aug. 23. He pleaded not guilty to both charges, a pre-trial date has been set for Dec. 3 at 8:30 a.m. and a trial date for Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

Doyle reduced Estrada’s bond to 10 percent of $100,000.

According to court documents, at 5:24 p.m. Saturday, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Flatwater Food and Automotive convenience store in Overton, where they met with a woman who had sustained a head injury.

The woman said Estrada had struck her in the head with a baseball bat at their residence, one block from the store. She was later transported to a Kearney hospital.

Sergeant Ed Albrecht spoke with two witnesses who said the woman had been struck in the head by the baseball bat “a few times.”

About 6:16 p.m. Albrecht met with Estrada, who declined to make a statement and was booked into the Dawson County Jail at 8:27 p.m.

A search warrant was obtained for Estrada’s residence. The search found signs of a “significant struggle,” according to the documents. A damaged baseball bat and blood evidence were recovered.

